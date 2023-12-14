Last July, Meta surprised and launched Threads, a social network that imitated in practically everything—with some limitations—X (formerly Twitter). The service took advantage of the ups and downs to which Elon Musk was subjecting his platform, but could not land in Europe due to possible regulatory problems. Now he finally does it.

I was about to fall. Rumors about a potential arrival of Threads in European countries have been brewing for weeks, and just a week ago the definitive sign came: the official Threads.net website—from Spanish IPs, for example—began to show a countdown. According to that information, Threads would be available on December 14 at 12:00 CEST.

Threads in Spain (and Europe). The release of the social network finally occurs after these months of waiting in which Meta has resolved the theoretical problems that could affect its deployment in Europe, where the RGPD already gave it a good scare a few months ago. In reality it was possible to use the social network in Spain with “shortcuts”, but the deployment will now finally be official.

Meta already warned: Europe made it difficult for them. In the summer, Meta spokesperson Christine Pai specifically pointed to “imminent regulatory uncertainty” in a veiled reference to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and its guidelines on data collection and sharing. The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, pointed out along similar lines, speaking in July about “the complexities of complying with some laws.” Specifically, the manager referred to the DMA and the Digital Services Law.

The network is gaining strength. The initial interest in Threads was notable – TechCrunch cited Apptopia data: downloads on September 1 were around one million, but throughout October they remained in the range of 400,000. At the end of November things picked up again, and at the beginning of December they were exceeding 600,000 daily downloads. In the period studied in Apptopia (from September 1 to early December) there were 27 million downloads of X's mobile apps – many, analysts say, due to the “rebranding” from Twitter -, while Threads was downloaded 41 million times.

But X is (at the moment) a lot of X. Even so, it is estimated that there are currently about 500 million active monthly users on X. The size of Elon Musk's social network continues to be much more important, at least from that point of view, because the latest accounts indicate that Threads reached 100 million registered users just five days after launching, but that figure took a while to reach. settle: it did not in fact do so until the end of October 2023. Zuckerberg confirmed that number of active monthly users then, but added that he believes that the app has a “very good chance” of reaching 1 billion users in a few years.

Constant evolution. In Threads they have been gradually implementing important improvements (searches in English and Spanish, web version, an edit button, change of accounts), but there is something that will not change for the moment: there will be no chronological search results because according to the post by the CEO of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, “that would create a substantial security loop.” The social network—no longer necessarily linked to Instagram—has the challenge of unseating X, something that even with the criticism of Musk's strategy, no alternative—Mastodon, BeReal—has achieved.

