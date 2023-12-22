The character made her live-action debut in Ahsoka, although fans are well aware of her career in both Legends and the new canon.

Star Wars said goodbye to fans this year on Disney+ with Ahsoka, the series starring Rosario Dawson like the one who was padawan of Anakin Skywalker until exiling himself from the Jedi Order in The Clone Wars.

Much of the series serves as an act of presentation of the grand almirante Thrawn in real action within Star Wars, with Lars Mikkelsen in charge of giving life to the villain who will serve as the final boss of the New Republic arc.

Although Thrawn already enjoyed a good reputation in the days of the old Star Wars Expanded Universe, he was one of many characters who Lucasfilm He saw fit to discard it when he wiped the slate clean in 2014 because it was a mess.

Dave Filoni rescued him for season 3 of Star Wars Rebels, and Thrawn is here to stay and actually make the jump to live action in Ahsoka, as we saw this year.

What makes Thrawn so dangerous in Star Wars?

Dave Filoni himself has been chatting with Empire Magazine (via Screen Rant) about Ahsoka's villain and the dangers he entails without needing to be a Force user, a trait that many enemies in the saga share, but that is not necessary for someone. like Thrawn.

“He's an intellectually effective villain, who will take you apart, analyze you, and figure out what your weaknesses are; that's a terrifying power. A mind inclined toward that kind of ambition—one that uses its genius for authoritarianism and repression—is a danger.”

One of the characteristics of Grand Admiral Thrawn is that he was always several steps ahead of his adversaries. Unfortunately, in Ahsoka they try too hard to verbalize that aspect of the character, which spoils some of his presence.

Let's hope that it is an aspect that changes in Thrawn's next appearances in Star Wars, since he is a very powerful character who gives a lot of play when he is used well, without having to explain his plans in each scene.