Until now, the authorities in the region are burying waste on the outskirts of cities, in a primitive manner, due to the lack of waste recycling plants, which are estimated at thousands of tons per day.

Civil organizations concerned with the environment organize, periodically, campaigns to collect waste in public places, with the participation of dozens of university students, and other campaigns to clean and sterilize water tanks in schools and educational institutions, and to educate students about the importance of keeping the environment clean, and the dangers of its pollution.

The chief engineer of the environment department in the municipality of Erbil, Ziyar Jalal, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia: “We do not have waste recycling centers. We spend more than a million and a half million dollars a month, just for the waste collection process in the city of Erbil alone, while the cost of landfilling waste is about 70 thousand.” A dollar a month.

Jalal added, “We dug several wells at different depths near the landfill site, to drain the gases resulting from these wastes.”

On the outskirts of Erbil, there is the largest landfill cemetery, in which more than two thousand tons of waste are buried daily by giant bulldozers, but in a primitive way that, according to environmental experts, causes pollution of the surrounding areas.

Here, environmental expert Laila Muhammad says: “More than half of the amount of waste is buried near Erbil, and it is food materials, which can be reduced if everyone adopts rationalization in food consumption. There is no doubt that the gases emitted from landfill fields, such as ammonia “Methane increases the level of pollution in the city’s air, not to mention its contamination of groundwater, so the only solution to this dilemma is to establish waste recycling plants.”

According to health sources, most workers in the field of waste collection and destruction suffer from many health problems, most notably respiratory diseases.

