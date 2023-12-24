loading…

Palestinians living in the Bureij Refugee Camp, leave their homes with their belongings to head to the city of Deir al-Balah following a request from Israeli Forces to leave the camp in Bureij, Gaza, on December 22, 2023. Photo/Ashraf Amr

GAZA – Thousands of Palestinians were forced to leave their homes in the Nuseirat and Bureij refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip after the Israeli army warned them to immediately vacate the area.

An Anadolu reporter said Palestinians were heading west to Deir al-Balah in central Gaza and to the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis in the south.

“Displaced Palestinians brought blankets, wooden sticks and nylon ropes to set up tents in the areas they went to, most of which were empty land that was uninhabitable,” said the Anadolu reporter.

Friday morning (22/12/2023), the Israeli army ordered the residents of the two camps to leave their area for safety, causing panic and fear.

According to Anadolu, Deir al-Balah was filled with residents fleeing the northern part of the Gaza Strip in the early days of the war.

When the army asked Palestinians to move from one area to another under the pretext of safety, Israel continued to bombard entire areas of the Gaza Strip, leaving thousands of people dead.

Since October 7, the Israeli army has waged a destructive war in Gaza, killing more than 20,057 Palestinians and injuring 53,320, most of whom are children and women.

The Israeli attacks caused massive damage to infrastructure and an “unprecedented humanitarian disaster,” according to Palestinian and international sources.

(she)