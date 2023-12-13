Despite being the longest film in the franchise, many have been left wanting to see the entire Suzanne Collins novel adapted to the big screen.

One of the big releases last November was The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Currently, it is the 19th highest-grossing film of the year, with $259.1 million collected worldwide.

This trip decades before the events of the saga The main story takes us to Panem, which is about to celebrate its tenth Hunger Games, and puts us on the trail of the young man. Coriolanus Snow and the tribute of District 12, Lucy Gray Baird.

Francis Lawrence did not want to divide the adaptation into two parts and filmed the longest film in the franchise, since The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes reaches the 157 minutes long.

However, more than one fan finds the movieand they have begun to mobilize to ask for a supposed extended version that, in reality, there is no certainty that it even exists.

4 hours of The Hunger Games prequel?

Through Change.org, a petition, which already exceeds 26,000 companies, asks Lionsgate to release the extended version of The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. They point out that the film has left sections of the novel by Suzanne Collins unadapted, which ruins the viewing experience.

The belief that an extended version exists most likely derives from Francis Lawrence's statements that the prequel was the longest film in the franchise, along with the fact that, as with any film, the final footage has been deleted. some other scene.

That does not prevent those almost 27,000 fans—at the time of writing this article—from asking for a film version without the certainty that it even exists.

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes can still be enjoyed in many theaters in our country, taking advantage of the Christmas holidays for a little trip to Panem.