Suara.com – Deputy Chair of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN), Ahmad Muzani, often said that there would be a surprise from Gibran Rakabuming Raka during the vice presidential debate.

However, Muzani himself was surprised by the surprise given by Gibran.

This is because Gibran's performance during the debate exceeded his and TKN's expectations.

“Yes, we said from the start that there would be a surprise, Mas Gibran's appearance today was very surprising and exceeded our expectations,” said Muzani when met after the 2024 presidential election vice presidential debate which was held at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) Hall, Senayan, Jakarta, Friday (22/12/2023).

By looking at Gibran's overall performance, Muzani said he was satisfied. Because he saw that Gibran understood the problems the panelists were asking questions about.

TKN also admitted that he was satisfied with the answers and solutions given by Gibran during the debate.

“I think Mas Gibran's maturity is extraordinary,” he said.

Furthermore, the Secretary General (Sekjen) of the Gerindra Party is increasingly confident that the public will vote for Prabowo-Gibran on voting day.

He also believes that Prabowo-Gibran will win the 2024 presidential election in just one round.

“We are increasingly confident of winning one round.”