Looks like they’ve already tried Sonic Dream Team! Are you looking for more content from this franchise? If you are a Sonic fan, this ad will undoubtedly interest you, as it looks really cool.

These are the first impressions of this promising game. We talk about Sonic Dream Teamannounced a while ago: it will be released for Apple Arcade tomorrow December 5 2023. For now it has not been confirmed for more platforms, but we will be attentive in case it releases on Switch.

It seems that those who have played it are satisfied. Sonic Dream Team’s analyzes have already been published by influencers and media, showing consensus about its quality in Apple Arcade. Considered well made and very fun, this exclusive mobile game stands out despite its small scale. Positive reception highlights your ability to meet your goals, and appears to provide a satisfying experience.

Sonic Dream Team convence

This enthusiastic response can generate exciting expectations among players, highlighting the ability of mobile games to deliver rewarding and fun experiences, despite hardware limitations. It’s encouraging to see exclusive titles like Sonic Dream Team finding success and recognition on specific platforms. Now it remains to be seen if it will be released on more platforms!

The game will take you through breathtaking dream worlds, with wall running, gravity shifts, and more. The mission is to rescue your friends and fight Eggman to control an ancient artifact that can turn dreams into reality. Sonic Dream Team features six playable characters, four exciting boss battles, and 12 levels across four unique dream worlds. Additionally, the game enables a high-quality experience on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, merging mobile and console experiences.

Here you have its original trailer:

