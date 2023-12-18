One of the most anticipated games by Ubisoft fans is, without a doubt, Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown, which will arrive on consoles and PC at the beginning of 2024. More and more is known about this project and, now, those responsible They confessed that they were inspired by some anime series during their development.

The game will be released next month

As you surely know, this installment of Prince of Persia will arrive in January and promises an interesting proposal based on Persian mythology, in which you will travel to Mount Qaf to use your ingenuity and solve puzzles, find hidden treasures and complete missions that will allow you to know more about that place.

However, a curious fact is revealed by the title's cinematics director, Joseph-Antoine Clavet, who confessed to some anime series that the team took as inspiration during development.

These are his words:

“I grew up watching Dragon Ball every 6 o'clock, every morning there was Dragon Ball. He was also a big fan of Sword of the Strangerwhich was an influence that we put in different places and in some of the cinematics. Ninja Scroll also, not in its tone because this is a little bit heavier tone. Berserk, for me, is a masterpiece in terms of manga. I love having the complete series; It is not the tone we are looking for, but (a) certain message that there is in this story. There were so many anime. Some members of the team were more than Narutoand others were more than Demon Slayer”Clavet said.

On the other hand, and when asked what it feels like to be part of the return of the franchise after 14 years without a traditional title released, these were his words:

“It is a very important thing. It is an honor. I grew up on those games, I grew up on Jordan Mechner games. Where did this platform format come from, moving on to the 3D format, even the 3D ones have different tones, different ways of telling their story. It is an honor when you grow up with a certain type of content and then, when you become an adult and are able to create it, you feel like you are part of a myth that continues to grow and grow,” concluded the director in an interview with Nintendo Life.

As you can see, it seems that each member of the team is adding their own touch to the game, drawing inspiration from anime series that marked their lives, so those details will surely be reflected in Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown.

The Ubisoft installment will be available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC next January 18.

What do you think of Clavet's words? Tell us in the comments.

