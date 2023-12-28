It seems like the open world in this franchise is really important to many.

Final Fantasy X arrived in 2001 to bring a true revolution to the franchise. This title became a favorite for many people thanks to its turn-based combat, story, and soundtrack. All this mixture formed perfect images and sensations in the players, however, there is something that they missed, a big open world. Not only the general public, but the title developers themselves believed that it was something that would have been good for the game.

For Yoshinori Kitase, producer of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the disappearance of the world map was something he did not like. It seems that exploration and being able to investigate the corners of the world thanks to a map like this They made your adventure much more fun and interesting. Little by little that was lost and it is something that he does not agree with. However, despite everything that may be missing, Final Fantasy remains one of the most famous franchises in the world.

This information comes thanks to an interview that Yoshinori Kitase has offered in Game Informer. Despite all the new things that Final Fantasy criticized due to its linearity, since the lack of that large open world meant that part of the community was not one hundred percent happy with the final result of the game. Something that the developers certainly did not want to happen.

With X, it was the style where a player picks a point or an area they would like to go to and travels from there. The feeling was that since it's real-time 3D, it's no longer possible to create this entire world map. Beyond X, there isn't really a clear world map within Final Fantasy.

As you can see, the opinion of Final Fantasy workers is quite clear, a large open world suits the game very well. That is why surely in future installments they will continue to focus on that instead of focusing on the linearity that other installments offered. For now, get ready for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, this installment will feature new cities that have never been seen before in the original game. So there are bound to be big surprises.

