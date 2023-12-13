One of the biggest news of the day is the new update of God of War Ragnarök with the name of Valhalla so as to have more reasons to enjoy one of the most exceptional games in the franchise again. If after distributing tow with Kratos Once again you are left wanting more, we highly recommend that you access the free download of God of War III Remastered.

To do this you will need to be subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium, the highest level of Sony’s subscription service, since it is the only way to be able to play the remastering of one of the best installments of the saga that was published at the time on PS4 and that you have available on the PlayStation Store. In addition, it was the title in charge of closing the story of Kratos in his fight against the gods of Olympus.

In this infernal war waged by our savage protagonist, he will face numerous gods, especially Zeus, with tremendously frenetic gameplay, with beastly combats that happen at full speed and in which the action is simply outstanding. This is demonstrated by Kratos with his wide variety of weapons and special abilities to annihilate and make mincemeat of any horde of enemies that stand in his way.

The adventure also boasts of having moments of platforms and other somewhat calmer areas in which it is necessary to solve puzzles, but the combats are its strong point constantly to the point of turning it into one of the most essential games which at the time came to PS3 and a few years later to PS4 with this new version.

Regarding it, it should be noted that its resolution has been increased to reach the 1080p a 60 fps, with an image that clearly looks better. Regarding its content, it includes all the suits and the rest of the DLCs that were released, as well as a Photo mode to immortalize the brutal moments in which Kratos dedicates himself to slicing off heads.

