The Norwegian from Sassuolo was hit involuntarily by Sulemana and found himself without two front teeth. Despite this, he played the whole match, including the unfortunate big recovery

The blow was certainly involuntary, but well aimed. An elbow from Sulemana, who jumped to head the ball, caused Kristian Thorstvedt to lose two teeth shortly after 10 minutes of Cagliari-Sassuolo. But it didn’t stop the black-green midfielder from remaining on the pitch for the entire match.

the shot

—

It was immediately clear that the blow suffered by Thorstvedt was more problematic than expected: the Norwegian collapsed holding his mouth, from which a lot of blood was coming out. Two incisors knocked out, fallen and scattered on the playing field. Having recovered from the blow, however, the midfielder recovered and started running again. From the moment of the blow to the final whistle, around 90 minutes passed (including the huge injury time that saw Cagliari come back and beat their Sassuolo), all played by Thorstvedt without batting an eyelid.