If you know nothing or almost nothing of the God of Thunder you may have to take a look at the new stage of the character The Immortal Thor. At the moment, Thor is facing one of the most powerful enemies he has met in a long time. It is here that he once again demonstrates why the Mjolnir It is one of the most powerful weapons in the world. Marvel Universe. Following the death of Odin, Thor has been forced to gather the power of the Father of Asgard, but the God of Thunder has confirmed that he can subdue an army of gods with just his hammer.

Thor recovers Mjolnir in the Marvel Universe with an update

In a preview of The Immortal Thor #5, Marvel anticipated that Thor was going to have to face the god Utgard Toranos, one of the worst threats in its history. After having reconsolidated the MjolnirThor has assembled a new team known as the Thor Corps which is made up of Beta Ray Bill, Storm, Loki y Jane Foster. As they pass the power of the hammer between them, each is granted the strength and powers of Thor, and they manage to deliver a huge final blow to Toranos that he was not expecting at all.

It is worth taking into account that Toranos is much more powerful than a traditional god, since he actually belongs to the Elder God category. A way of life that is situated on the highest plane of metaphysics. So that we all understand it, Toranos He sees Thor simply as a mortal, a pawn who is part of a scale he cannot even understand. Nonetheless, Jane Foster is capable of harming Toranosstating that his mythical hammer It really is stronger than ever.

Having finally replaced his father as the rightful ruler of Asgard, Thor now has a power that we could define as almost unlimited, although his ability to use it depends on his own personal wisdom. The very fact that the Mjolnir of Thor is capable of harming Utgard shows that he has returned to Marvel in his best version to date. Beyond that, The Immortal Thor is revealing the new arsenal Thor is building.

The comic The Immortal Thor #5 It is now available.

