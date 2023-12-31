Suara.com – Thomas Doll again discussed the lack of effectiveness of his strikers in the 2023/2024 BRI Liga 1 competition.

According to Doll, the strikers' inability to score goals is one of the main factors in Persija's decline in performance throughout BRI Liga 1 this season.

It should be noted that currently, the Kemayoran Tigers are in ninth position in the 2023/2024 BRI Liga 1 standings, collecting only 32 points from 23 matches.

Persija Jakarta footballer Resky Fandi (left) fights for the ball with PSS Sleman footballer K Hamisi (center) during the League 1 match at the Patriot Chandrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi, West Java, Saturday (16/12/2023). Score 1-0 for Persija Jakarta to win. BETWEEN PHOTOS/Fakhri Hermansyah/rwa.

Liga 1 2023/2024 uses a new format, opening up opportunities for Persija to win the title.

To qualify for the championship play-off round, they only need to maintain fourth place, seven points adrift of PSIS.

With 11 matches remaining, Persija's chances of success are still wide open.

How has the Persija striker performed so far?

Unfortunately, the results are far from satisfactory.

Persija currently fields three main strikers, namely Aji Kusuma, Marko Simic and Gustavo Almeida.

Aji Kusuma only scored two goals in 16 appearances, Marko Simic scored three goals in 16 matches, while Gustavo Almeida has yet to score a goal in a Persija shirt.

Ryo Masumura was Persija's temporary top scorer with seven goals.

Contributor: Imadudin Robani Adam