Suara.com – SC Heerenveen midfielder in the Eredivisie aka Dutch League, Thom Haye, has openly expressed his interest in playing for the Indonesian national team.

Thom Haye is netizens' hope for naturalization, with Indonesian blood flowing from his grandparents.

The 28 year old player, who regularly plays in the Dutch highest caste competition, is considered to be an important potential addition to the strength of the Indonesian national team's midfield.

If later he takes the oath as an Indonesian citizen (WNI), this player with a Dutch passport can play with his 'bestie' in the Indonesian National Team.

An interesting fact, naturalized defenders for the Indonesian National Team, Sandy Walsh and Thom Haye, were teammates when they played for the Netherlands U-17 National Team at the 2012 U-17 Euro in Slovenia.

Naturalized Indonesian national team player, Sandy Walsh. (Instagram/@sandywalsh)

The two of them, along with a number of players, including current Manchester City star Nathan Ake, helped the Netherlands win the title after beating Germany in a penalty shootout in the top match.

Thom Haye featured prominently in midfield throughout the tournament, while Sandy Walsh only featured once in the 3-1 win against Slovenia.

Contributor: Imadudin Robani Adam