The creative freedom of Tears of the Kingdom seems to have no end.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has managed to make millions of people fall in love with it.

Join the conversation

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the great candidates to win the Game of the Year award. If you are still not sure who the competitors are, here are all the nominees from this year’s gala. The game offers incredible gameplay and, above all, almost infinite freedom when it comes to building machines or vehicles that make your exploration and combat easier. On this occasion you can enjoy a killer lawnmower.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom you have been able to see impressive vehicles that are capable of traveling on land, sea or air. However, there are also machines that help you defeat your enemies and even freeze them to make everything much easier. On this occasion, one of the players of this Nintendo title has built a lawnmower with deadly laser beams that will leave absolutely nothing standing. You can’t miss this creation.

This is the killer lawnmower from Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The person responsible for this engineering work was the Reddit user chesepuf. Just below these lines we will leave you the video that lasts almost eight minutes where you can enjoy all the destruction caused by this new and deadly killing machine. Plus, not only will you be able to see the killer lawnmower in action, you’ll also you can see how it is built In case you want to have one of those in your game, the video is really complete.

Link’s new lawnmower, Lawn Order, is incredible at mowing over enemy mobs!

byu/chesepuf inHyruleEngineering

As you have seen, this time you are facing a vehicle that will allow you to move around and that will not leave any of your enemies alive. If Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom stands out in one thing, it is in offering a practically infinite creative freedom to its users. The only limit is your imagination so, you see, you can build anything that comes to mind, even something that will help you in the fights against the most complicated bosses.

The Nintendo game has managed to make millions of players fall in love with it and how could it be otherwise, the game community is just wonderful. Rest assured that you will continue to see things this impressive as time goes by, so pay close attention to the news that comes out soon, because you will be really impressed with what a player with desire and imagination is capable of doing.

Join the conversation