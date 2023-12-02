The passion of some players makes things as incredible as this collection.

The Zelda saga has a large collection of games.

One of the most famous franchises that exists in the world of video games is The Legend of Zelda. These installments have managed to make millions of people fall in love with them from the beginning of their history until the last installment that was released on the market, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. On this occasion, a great follower of these titles has shown the community his amazing collection of framed gamesthe result will leave you speechless.

As you can imagine, the number of games is really wide, specifically we are talking about 39 games that this follower has uploaded on your wall. Although some users have already said that not all of them exist, this user’s effort to have such an incredible collection deserves recognition. If you want to see the final result, don’t worry because below we tell you everything you need to know.

This Framed Zelda Collection Will Surprise You

The person in charge of showing this amazing collection has been the Reddit user PlaceNo4235. This person has spent a few years collecting to have all these deliveries, furthermore, the symmetry with which he has hung all the paintings is practically perfect, another point to take into account. Just below these lines we are going to leave you the result so that you can be as surprised as we are, don’t miss anything, because it is worth it.

(ALL) Completed my Framed LoZ Collection for the Wall

byu/PlaceNo4235 inzelda

As we already told you, some players have talked about not all the deliveries being there, however, it is possible that the symmetry would have to be broken and yes, it would look a little strange. You’ll have to wait for others to come out. 13 games to put a fourth row just below so that everything continues to have its natural order. However, in the post you will see many comments about how impressed they were.

Nintendo’s latest hit, Tears of the Kingdom, lets you build just about anything. Even machines to defeat enemies and bossesIn fact, it has attracted so much attention that it is nominated for The Game Awards to win the award for best game of the year. Here you can see all the nominations and not miss a detail of absolutely anything, Link lovers are having a great time.

