These pokemon maps They have managed to make a large number of people fall in love with Pokémon fans. The reason is simpler than it seems: he has created real 3D maps of many of the games in the Nintendo saga. Which has led to its popularity increasing in recent days.

In fact, his creations have been shared on networks and in various forums. specialized in Pokémon. And it should be said that the real models of the Pokémon 3D maps that it manages to represent are at least very well achieved.

In the video we leave you below you can take a look at some of the most incredible creations that Jazza has left us on his YouTube channel. Of course, a fairly faithful representation of what we see in the Pokémon games.

Los Pokémon fans They are more than delighted with the idea.

