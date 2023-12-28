Here comes confirmation of a new indie title for Nintendo Switch. The information has been offered today by those responsible. Is about Ikkarus and the Prince of Sin. According to what was shared, the title will be available on January 10, 2024 in the console's eShop.

We can confirm that Ikkarus and the Prince of Sin is a yaoi-themed fantasy adventure visual novel in which you can manage your daily routine, travel the land, accept side quests, search for 3 possible romance options, discover 6 unique endings, and unlock special CG scenes as you progress.

The experience can be further personalized choosing between difficulty levels focused on the story or the challenge of the game, so it looks promising. We leave you with its trailer:

