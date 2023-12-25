The Super Mario Bros. movie introduces Lumalee, the star locked in Bowser's castle, with a dark and shadowy side. Lumalee is a character inspired by the Sparkles from Super Mario Galaxy, who they sacrifice themselves to save galaxies. His dark and twisted outlook in the film suggests the introduction of Wake in the sequel.

The Super Mario Bros. movie features Lumalee as a character who hilariously celebrates “death” in a childlike voice, surprising and distressing characters like Luigi and Bowser's kidnappers. Lumalee takes inspiration from the Super Mario Galaxy Sparkles, creatures willing to sacrifice themselves to become planets or supernovas and save galaxies. This connection explains the perspective Lumalee's gloomy life and the death.

Although Lumalee first appears in Super Mario Galaxy, her movie version does not help Luigi escape Bowser's Castle. And, when she is freed by Mario and Donkey Kong, she is not very happy about it. At the end of the film, he reappears to explain that there is nothing left for the audience except the “infinite void.”. This, right before performing the Super Mario Bros. melody on his saxophone during the credits. Although the Sparkles in Super Mario Galaxy do not share the nihilism of the film, they help understand why Lumalee is so dark.

The film uses Lumalee's nihilistic perspective as a humorous gag. Thus showing the hilarious contradiction of a cute star discussing annihilation in a childish voice. This contextualization of iconic characters is one of the reasons why the film satisfies fans of the franchise, while offering fresh and innovative interpretations.

Lumalee's introduction in the film lays the groundwork for Estela's introduction in the sequel. Estela, from Super Mario Galaxy, acts as her adoptive mother of the Flashes and custody of the galaxies. The connection between Lumalee and Estela could be explored in future installments, offering a plot where both characters seek revenge against Bowser.

In summary, Lumalee is a dark and humorous character that adds mystery to the Super Mario Bros. movie. His connection to the Sparkles and his potential role in future installments they make his introduction intriguing and comically impactful.

