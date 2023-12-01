The name ‘Turbo’ has grown into a whole range at Porsche. Nowadays even electric cars – which do not have a turbo at all – fall under the label, so you can safely call it an equipment level. This became clear once again a few weeks ago when Porsche proposed a trendy blackout treatment for its Turbo models, but the label once started with something very pure… And Porsche wants to emphasize that.

Subtle for a Turbo

The manufacturer presented this unique 911 Turbo at the Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai. The car was commissioned by the Middle Eastern Porsche importer by the Sonderwunsch department, where owners can recently go to have their car personalized according to their wildest dreams. In this case, the assignment was one that excelled in its modesty, because from the outside we look at a silver-gray copy with only partly black rims and – imagine – not even tinted windows.

However, the subtle tartan motif in the striping, the red interior and especially the ‘A’ oval on the butt give away what this Porsche should refer to: the very first Porsche 911 Turbo ever built. In 1974, Porsche founder Ferdinand Porsche treated his daughter Louise to that copy and she registered it in Austria – or ‘Austria’ in English. Since it was basically a pre-production model, it still had the narrow hips of the 911 Carrera and a 2.7 instead of a 3.0 liter engine. Just like that example, this new 911 Turbo remains unique of its kind: Porsche only built one example so that it could be parked next to its predecessor at the Icons of Porsche festival.