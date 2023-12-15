loading…

Passion Jones, an American woman who is proud to have two husbands and flaunts it to the public. Photo/via Peace FM Online

WASHINGTON – Passion Jones (31), a woman United States of America (USA), sparked controversy after she boasted about her life with two husbands and three children.

He even flaunted his polyamorous lifestyle on social media, which ultimately sparked both praise and criticism.

Photos of her posing with her two husbands and three children were uploaded on social media during Thanksgiving celebrations last November.

Jones is quite famous on social media in the US. She became an Instagram star with the account name passionjonesz12, where she is an influencer for many brands.

She, as quoted by Peace FM Online, is an open supporter of polyamory and her marriage to her two husbands is proof of this.

Jones married at the age of 20 to her first husband and only started a polyamorous relationship when she was 30.

She admitted on a podcast they did together as a polyamorous couple that she didn't think she would want to be married to two men, but now she does.

Her first husband with whom she has two children stated that he was not forced to do this nor was he jealous because she enjoyed the experience.

Her second and newest husband was still quite young and very comfortable with this unconventional marriage.