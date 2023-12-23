loading…

Yekaterina Duntsova, a former female journalist, challenges President Vladimir Putin to compete in the 2024 Russian presidential election. Photo/Profilmedia

MOSCOW – Yekaterina Duntsova, a former female journalist, challenged the President Vladimir Putin to compete in Russia's 2024 presidential election.

Duntsova, 40, who opposes Russia's war in Ukraine, has announced her intention to run as an independent candidate.

He comes from a small town in the Tver region and has no previous experience in Russian politics. But he said in an announcement on his Telegram channel that he wanted to run because “I love our country.”

“I want Russia to become a thriving democratic and peaceful country. But right now our country is moving in a completely different direction,” said Duntsova.

“I understand that right now many people want to wait…but we have to act…Let's at least try! Let's try to win this election!” he explained, as quoted by Newsweek, Saturday (23/2/2023).

He has advocated an end to Russia's war in Ukraine, and aims to end the rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin, 71, who has been in power since 2000.

Earlier this month Putin announced that he would seek re-election in 2024. Following constitutional changes arranged by the Russian leader before the war in Ukraine, he will probably remain in power until 2036.

If re-elected, for Putin, this will be his fifth term as president of Russia.

The 2024 presidential election in Russia will be held on March 17.