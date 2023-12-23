The world of gaming peripherals is really wide, and on many occasions it is difficult to choose between the multiple options that exist on the market. However, as a good PC Gaming player, counting with a quality gaming mouse It is almost as essential as air to breathe. In my case, I have always used wired mice for decades, especially due to the fear of the latency that wireless mice showed. However, this fear disappeared with the last mouse I bought.

Naturally, I use the mouse daily for both work and play, and I can only praise the mouse. Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED. Not only is it capable of offering extensive productivity thanks to its customization options, but when playing titles that require fast movement, such as shooters like Fortnite or Warzone 2, as well as MOBAs like DOTA 2, it is simply fantastic. And the best thing is that for 92.99 euros it is one of the best mice you can buy on Amazon.

The first thing to highlight about the Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED is precisely the technology that gives its name to the device. Thanks to this connectivity, which operates on a frequency of 2.4 GHz, the latency we obtain when using the mouse is practically imperceptible. This means that the advantage of doing away with cables is an absolute win-win for any gaming setup, especially if like me you like those with a minimalist finish.

In terms of functionality, the mouse is also simply wonderful. Its Captor HERO 25K sensor offers a very high DPI amount (I have never reached the maximum), and its precision is practically millimetric. Furthermore, one of the things that I have gotten the most out of has been its 11 programmable buttons. Both when working and playing, assigning different functions to these buttons has served to offer a much more complete experience, improving both my productivity and my performance when playing.

But if there is one thing in which the Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED surpasses the rest, it is the capacity of its battery. I have had the opportunity to try other alternatives from other brands, but the truth is that the Logitech device has, by far, the largest battery of all. In fact, it is relatively easy for me to go more than a week without having to charge it, while with the rest I did not miss having to plug them in at the end of each week.

