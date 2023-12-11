Thanks to this Amazon offer you can get the HORI Onyx Plus for 15 euros less than the recommended price.

The HORI Onyx Plus is officially licensed by PlayStation

Join the conversation

Among the many controllers that HORI has launched, there is one for PS4 and PC that once again has a huge discount, we are talking about the HORI Onyx Plus. Although it went on sale a few years ago It is still a very interesting option. This controller has a recommended price of 49.99 euros when it is not on sale, but now it can be yours for much less if you buy it on Amazon.

At the time of writing these lines, the HORI Onyx Plus remote is available for only 34.99 euros on Amazon (30% off). So, it can be yours for 15 euros less than the MSRP. It is not the historical minimum price, but almost. By the way, it is a limited time offer and we don’t know when it ends. So, if you’re interested in getting your hands on it, you’d better be quick.

Mando HORI Onyx Plus para PS4 y PC

Get the HORI Onyx Plus at a knockdown price on Amazon

El HORI Onyx Plus It is a very comfortable control thanks to its curved shape. This makes it perfect for long gaming sessions. As for the levers, they are in an asymmetrical position. At the feature level, the touch panel, headphone jack, vibration and 3.5 mm headphone jack could not be missing.

When connecting it, it can be done by cable or wirelessly. For the latter includes a 2.4 GHz USB receiver. You just have to connect it and you can use the controller on your PS4 or PC, without having to configure anything. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that it integrates a battery that can last up to 5 hours on a full charge.

Mando HORI Onyx Plus para PS4 y PC

So now you know, if you are looking for a controller compatible with PS4 and PC that is cheap and has an official PlayStation license, then you can’t miss this offer. We could say that it is one of the best controllers for PS4 that you can buy for less than 35 euros and an alternative to the DualShock 4. The latter is more complete in terms of features, but also costs more. Finally, we would like to say that there are units available right now, although this may change at any time. So now you know, don’t hesitate and get it before it runs out or goes up in price.

Join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.