Having a computer at home is not always optional and sometimes you have to have it no matter what. In that case, if you need a good PC that is powerful enough for certain tasks but for little money, Mini PCs are a much more affordable option than a laptop, and they also usually have Windows 11 preinstalled.

One of the cheapest models of all is the Chuwi Herobox, which for just 100 euros on AliExpress Plaza has shipping from Spain and truly surprising specifications. Not only does it have the Microsoft operating system pre-installed but it adds an SSD and an Intel N100 as a processor.

Has everything you need to run programs with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Office or Chrome without problemslogically with its limitations and without being able to handle other much heavier and more demanding programs.

This miniature computer comes with Windows 11 preinstalled and SSD. In addition, its processor is an Intel Celeron N100, quite solvent with this operating system.

For those 100 euros you can't ask for much more, and it also has an ultra-compact size that fits anywhere, although yes, being a desktop PC it requires all the peripherals, such as a screen, mouse and keyboard.

Since it comes from AliExpress but from Plaza, that means that the product is already in a Spanish warehouse and that the delivery time has nothing to do with products that come from China. In just 3-5 days you should have it at home and also with a guarantee in our country.

Little by little AliExpress has been shortening deadlines to catch up with the competition or even above it, and at the end of the day they have access to an unlimited catalog of devices from China.

Cheap but without a doubt very complete

Besides of Intel Celeron N100 and 256GB capacity in SSD formatthis Chuwi Mini PC boasts more top details, such as Bluetooth 5.3 or WiFi 6, which many laptops that easily cost three times as much do not even have yet.

That it comes with the OS pre-installed is also unusual in cheap laptops, but for some reason it can always be taken for granted when we talk about Mini PCs, and with the latest version available, that also helps.

With it you will have a PC that is still basic but that more than meets the requirements for day-to-day use. And also if in the future it is no longer useful for working or studying, since it is very small and has Windows 11, it can also be used as a multimedia server with Plex or Kodi.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here