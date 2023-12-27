The universe of digital entertainment evolves day by day, and streaming platforms are adjusting their rates for the Mexican market in the coming year. With 2024 approaching, changes in the costs of the most popular entertainment services are anticipated.

Netflix

The platform has modified its plans. The basic plan now stands at 139 pesos per month, followed by the Standard plan at 219 pesos and the Premium at 299 pesos. Additionally, they offer options to add extra members for 69 pesos each per month, which represents a significant change from their previous rates.

Amazon Prime Video

This service maintains its monthly rate of 99 pesos and offers an annual membership for 899 pesos. Choosing to maintain stability in their prices to remain competitive in the market. However, it has been reported that at the end of 2024, Amazon Prime Video plans to include ads in its content, following the strategy of other streaming services.

HBO Max

The HBO Max platform offers a variety of plans, from 149 pesos for one month to an annual subscription of 1,249 pesos, providing flexible options to users based on their viewing preferences. In addition, the integration of HBO content with Discovery productions is expected, with a delay in its launch for the Latin American market, now scheduled for the first quarter of 2024.

Apple TV+

Although there are no announcements about rate changes, Apple is expected to continue offering its service at a competitive pricemaintaining its focus on quality original content to attract subscribers.

Clear Video

Claro Video is expected to maintain its monthly offering, providing a diverse selection of content at a competitive cost for Mexican consumers. In addition, Telmex Infinitum customers can be Claro Video subscribers at no additional cost, accessing a wide range of series and movies in HD.

