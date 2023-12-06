Xiaomi has had a good season, rising as one of the fittest manufacturers in the smartphone market. And its new generation of devices is, as usual, creating trends. The information arriving about the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is promising, suggesting that it will once again be a device that causes a strong impact.

Code name: Venti

This is not the first time that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra has been talked about, which has been previously referred to under the code name Venti. We are not clear what the reference is, but possibly it is just an internal code, because the only thing that comes to mind is the large size of Starbucks drinks. However, do not give it much importance because it will be something that will not be reflected in the launch of the device. As a curiosity, the Xiaomi 14 had the code name Houji and the Xiaomi 14 Pro that of Shennong.

All these quality leaks about the next Xiaomi smartphone are being published by Digital Chat Station, a user who usually appears on the Weibo social network to reveal information that has a high success rate. Nobody knows who he is, but it is obvious that he has some internal source at Xiaomi given how much he has hit the nail on the head with his predictions-leaks about the manufacturer’s devices. In this leak from a few hours ago, he informs us about both the camera that the mobile will have and its battery and charging system. Xiaomi fans are rubbing their hands.

What can we expect?

Starting with the battery, the rumor published by the leaker refers to the fact that it will have a capacity of 5180 mAh, which is in line with forecasts. However, there is a small difference with respect to the capacity that had been previously rumored, since other sources suggested that the mobile would land in stores with a 5500 mAh battery. In any case, it should not be a dramatic change and the terminal would be in line with what can be expected from a flagship of its characteristics.

Likewise, Digital Chat Station mentions, also about the battery, that the load capacity to be provided It will be 50W when the device is charged wirelessly. In the case of making the wired connection in the traditional way, the capacity that will be used will be 90W.

Leaving the camera aside, information about the camera is provided. The leak indicates that the device will have four 50 megapixel rear sensors that will be differentiated by their focal capacity. The main sensor will be a Sony LYT900 f/1.63, which will provide greater lighting capacity compared to the camera that the previous generation of the device had. This will surpass what was seen in the Xiaomi 13 Ultra that you can see in the photos that accompany the news, which was the top-of-the-range version of the Xiaomi 13. It mentions that the use of this Sony sensor will be equivalent to using a full aperture camera frame f/4.3 ±. In addition, it also refers to how the impressions generated by the sensors seem to be really good, which adds a touch of interest towards the moment when the official presentation of the device is made.

For now we do not know when the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be officially announced, but what is expected is that the launch will occur in a date close to April 2024. While waiting for new leaks, it cannot be denied that it seems that Xiaomi has another possible success on its hands.