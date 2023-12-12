Daniel Sancho has once again left the Koh Samui prison where he has been since August, when he was admitted accused of the alleged murder and dismemberment of Edwin Arrieta, according to what he himself said in the reconstruction to which we exclusively accessed, after having argued.

On this occasion we were able to see him: shaved and wearing a mask. Upon his arrival at the Koh Samui Court he noticed the presence of the press, whom he followed with his gaze.

Shortly before the chef arrived, so did his mother, Silvia Bronchalo, who had a serious face and walked briskly, trying to avoid the media. We saw her and Rodolfo Sancho together for the first time on the island for the young man’s hearing, which was finally postponed.

Almost at the same time, the representative of the embassy and Sancho’s new public defender, whom we see for the first time, have arrived.

The hearing lasted more than three hours and there the trial date was decided, which will take place between April 9 and May 3. This was confirmed upon departure by Edwin Arrieta’s lawyer.

The trial will be held in the Koh Samui court and, in it, the defense, prosecution and lawyers will be able to make a 5-minute opening statement. Witnesses will also testify and, once this process is over, on May 3 the parties will be able to make a final argument.

Finally, a new date will be set for the reading of the final verdict. Journalists may attend the trial, but the capacity will be controlled and the country’s Buddhist rules must be followed.

Daniel Sancho is accused of premeditatedly killing Edwin Arrieta, hiding his documentation and making the body disappear, the latter being the only crime he has admitted to because, according to him and his defense in Spain, there was no premeditation.

The key witness in the trial of Daniel Sancho

One of the key witnesses in the trial of Daniel Sancho and Koh Samui will be Luis, the man who reported Edwin Arrieta for harassment.

On one occasion he even received 143 calls from the Colombian surgeon, who came to his house 30 times in the same day. Although they reached an agreement, this did not stop the Colombian, who continued calling and looking for him.

Luis even assured that he felt very identified with the chef and wanted to send a message to Daniel Sancho. He also made it clear that he understood it and that he felt very empathetic with everything because he experienced the same thing.

Like him, on April 9, 57 witnesses will have to testify, such as, for example, the person who rented the bungalow in which Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta spent the night.

Meu, whom the chef went to rent the motorcycle with which he moved around the island, will also come to testify, as well as the owner of the kayak establishment, where the young man took the canoe and went out to sea.

The first to testify will be the witnesses from the Prosecutor’s Office who will later give way to those summoned by Daniel Sancho’s lawyer.