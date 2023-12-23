Marvel releases more details about the Daredevil: Born Again series coming to Disney+.

The MCU seems to be hanging by a thread. After the dismissal of Jonathan Majors was announced, Marvel Studios has been left without Kang, with the consequences that this could have for Avengers 5. Things haven't gone very well either. Marvels and the Disney+ series have left a lot to be desired, according to the audience. Daredevil: Born Again It seemed like it was going to be one of the great future projects of the UCMbut not even Matt Murdock he knew how to live up to it. The series is currently under review, but new rumors suggest the story they could tell us.

It looks like, Marvel Studios wants to set his sights on the comics stories of Daredevil in which Kingpin becomes mayor of New York City. There are also plans for the adaptation to also incorporate Marvel arcs, Devil’s Reign y Gang War. The rumor suggests that both Daredevil: Born Again and Spider-Man 4, as well as 2022's Hawkeye and its spin-off Echo, seem to be based on the story of Devil’s Reignwhich was a recent Marvel event that had more than a considerable impact.

The comic Daredevil #28 showed reveals that Wilson Fiskalso known as Kingpin, managed to win the position of mayor, using his charisma and influence with the people of NY along with some behind-the-scenes rigging that allowed him to win the elections. His first act was to prohibit any type of surveillance activity committed by superheroes. That way he was able to contain local heroes like Daredevil who threatened all of his ambitions. This would be the idea that Marvel Studios would have in their head.

Daredevil: Born Again will return to Vincent D’Onofrio to the role of Fisk, as well as Charlie Cox will reprise the role of Daredevil and Matt Murdock. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead will serve as co-directors on the series. The first season of Daredevil: Born Again will consist of 18 episodes and will stream on Disney+. It is also expected to be under the seal Marvel Spotlightcon a deeper and more intimate story about Daredevil.

Daredevil: Born Again A release date has not yet been set.

