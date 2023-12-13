If you had asked us until a few years ago, we would probably have predicted that Lancia had ended up in a dead end street. The brand had withdrawn from all international markets and only remained present in its home country Italy with an ancient Ypsilon in its showrooms. Now, however, Lancia is looking ahead to a second life under the Stellantis flag, complete with three new models… Starting with a replacement for the Ypsilon.

New design language

It will again be called Ypsilon, and will also take the shape of a hatchback again. However, we were not allowed to know much more than that about his appearance until now. The Italians are now sending an image of the front of the new Ypsilon to the world and that image actually leaves little to the imagination. So count on an LED bar that is split by a vertical line to form the silhouette of a chalice – just like with the Pu+Ra Concept. The headlights are located under the horizontal legs and there does not appear to be a grille in this photo. From this we can conclude that it is an electric Ypsilon, which will be offered alongside the mild hybrid versions.

On the motor front, we don't expect any major surprises, because we have known for some time now that the Ypsilon in all its forms will be on Stellantis' CMP platform. In other words, the Lancia will be a technical brother of, say, the DS 3 and the Jeep Avenger, but a chic brother. The latter is especially true if you can get the Ypsilon as one of the 1,906 'Edizione Limitata Cassina' versions, because an earlier teaser taught us that it will already have a leather-covered coffee table in its cabin. That is also the version that we will see first when the model is unveiled, sometime in February 2024.