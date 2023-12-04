The death of Concha Velasco has impacted everyone. The actress was loved wherever she went, and therefore, the mark left by her loss is indelible. So much so, that Pablo Motos has taken advantage of the beginning of the program to pay him a beautiful tribute.

The presenter, who spent a lot of time with her between interviews, defined her as “one of the most generous people who has ever set foot on this program” and added that the entire team needed to remember her.

As an example of the good relationship they had and Concha’s connection with the program, Pablo has shown a video of one of his last visits so that everyone could see what he meant when he said that “he lit up the room when he entered it.” . Do not miss it!