The best Nintendo Switch offersh that we can find during this week leave us with some incredible titles at knockdown prices. And the Nintendo Switch has an incredible range of games that have undoubtedly marked history. Even some of the best games can be found for free. Although in the case of the offers that we bring you today (only the most important ones for the community), they will allow you to continue expanding your personal library of games.

Hogwarts Legacy – 41,99€

The famous game of Avalanche has arrived para Nintendo Switch fulfilling what was expected and bringing a quality version to the console. With all this, the title has suffered a reduction, which although it is not one of the largest, has allowed the game to appear as the top 1 of the most purchased with this week's sales in games for Nintendo Switch.

OFFER

LEGO Marvel Superheroes – 5,99€

with the brand LEGO Hogging all the attention in the world of video games after the launch of LEGO Fortnite, this game is undoubtedly one of the great additions that we can afford to get to continue expanding our personal video game library.

OFFER

LEGO Jurassic World – 4,79€

This game of LEGO It is one of the most incredible that we can currently find for Nintendo Switch, and following the line of the previous offer, many of the games in the LEGO saga are found at a candy price on the eShop de Nintendo Switch. That's why we bring you this juicy offer for you to take a look at.

OFFER

Metamorphosis – 0,99€

This is a first-person action-adventure game that has received a devastating discount on the eShop. Going beyond worth 24,99€ Now we can get it for just one euro. With a narrative full of mystery and a story to entertain us for days, you certainly shouldn't pass it up for this price.

OFFER

Moonlighter – 2,49€

This title is another that has received a devastating discount and that will immerse us for hours in a totally unique story. Every adventure has its advantages and in Moonlighter you can forge your own path.

OFFER

Other interesting offers to take into account

In this section we leave you some of the most incredible offers that you can find in the eShop through the official link to the Nintendo website. Some games will be available for a limited time with these discounts, so we recommend that you stop by as soon as possible and do your Christmas shopping before the offers run out.

Windbound – 2,99€

Rayman: Legends Definitive Edition – 7,99€

Monster Hunter Rise – 15,99€

Sonic Superstars – 41,99€

Overcooked Special Edition – 3,99€

A Little to the Left – 9,74€

The Hong Kong Massacre – 0,99€