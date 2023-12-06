If one of your plans for 2024 is to save a little money to have funds for any emergency, lto the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) dedicated a section to Personal Finances in the Consumer magazine of this month of December. Here it is explained that a good method to start saving is “Ant Savings.”

Surely you have heard about ant expenses, which are those small expenses that we make every day and that eventually make us lose money. Well, just as these exist, there is also their counterpart, the Ant Savings.

How to save 18 thousand pesos in one year?

Profeco explains that if you are part of the 39.8% of Mexicans who do not usually save and leave the coins when you get home or they appear under the cushions, then this method is ideal for you. We explain how it works.

The first thing you should do is define the place and contain where you will deposit the money, you can even place it where you usually leave the coins when you get home, so it will be easier for you to deposit them. The second thing is Try saving coins or bills of a certain denomination such as $5, $10 or $20 pesos. Everything will depend on the amount you can get rid of at the moment.

To save $18,000 pesos (eighteen thousand pesos) in one year, you will have to start saving $50 pesos; However, the trick is that each day you will have to save the same amount. Thus, when you reach the 30th, you will have $1,500 pesos, so at the end of the year you will have $18,000 pesos.

Recommendations to save

set a goal

Whether you only commit to filling the jar or you do it on certain days and for a certain amount of time.

Use your cell phone alarms

To remind you to look for the coins you have in your pocket, bag or purse and don’t forget to put the necessary amount into the jar.

Change your consumption habits

Perhaps this is the most difficult part to do, but modifying your consumption habits can help you reach your goal.

Consider opening a savings account

Invest in CETES or even in your Afore. This way your money will not lose its value.

