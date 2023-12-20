“It's a terrible word,” says comedian Thijs Kemperink. “Yes, it was self-invented, I understand that, but it cannot be translated into Low Saxon. I read the suggestions on Facebook, some of which were liked, but there was no real translation.”
“It's a terrible word,” says comedian Thijs Kemperink. “Yes, it was self-invented, I understand that, but it cannot be translated into Low Saxon. I read the suggestions on Facebook, some of which were liked, but there was no real translation.”
Leave a Reply