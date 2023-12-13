Loans are one of the most common options in the event of an economic emergency, It is very common for people to consider going to a financial institution that can help us in a situation of this type.

However, before starting the process, it is important that you verify issues such as how much can be requested, the interest rate, as well as reading the contract carefully. These types of actions can determine how safe the institution where you want to request the loan is.

One of the most useful options that you can access to verify how trustworthy a company is is check if it is registered in the Financial Services Providers Registration System (SIPRES). This system is responsible for carrying out all the operations corresponding to the public registry.

In this way it will also be possible to know all the information related to the financial institution, including the minimum fixed capital it has.

If the institution is not in the registry, it can be due to two options. The company may not be a financial institution or may be failing to comply with applicable regulations..

