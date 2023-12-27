Selling a car always hurts a little. Even if that annoying thing has let you down five times in the morning, it's probably still a car that's had some bad experiences with me. And sometimes you even regret the sale a little, although that may not come until a few years later. Can you find out who the owner of the car is based on the license plate?

We have good news: if the car still has a Dutch license plate, there is a chance that you can find out who the owner is. If you just want to know whether your car is still driving in the Netherlands and whether it has passed the MOT, you can simply look up the license plate on the RDW website or other license plate check websites.

The owner of a car cannot simply be identified by looking at the license plate number

You can find a lot of information online with a license plate, but who exactly the owner is is not public. Thank goodness for a lot of people, otherwise they would probably receive a lot of angry letters because of their driving style. And it would be very easy for crooks to find out where a car is parked at 3:00 am.

The RDW is the matchmaker

What you need to do first is contact the RDW customer service. These can then tell you whether it makes sense to make an attempt at all. If you receive good news, you can send a letter or email to the RDW stating the reason why you want to retrieve the owner's details. You also have to transfer 9.20 euros.

If the car is registered in the name of a company, then you are in luck. You will then receive the information from the RDW within 5 working days. If the car is registered in the name of a private individual, the authority will contact the owner. If they give permission, you will receive the contact details and you will therefore know who owns your old car. So you may also be told 'no'.

You can also play internet detective

So you can find out the owner of the car with the license plate number, but there is no guarantee that it will work. If you want to use the creepier approach, you can always look up the license plate in Google and hope that you end up on the Instagram account of the current owner, for example. Or maybe on a Marktplaats advertisement, if you were successful.