Have you been waiting for the ideal time to purchase an electric car? Then perhaps that moment has come, because from 2024 the Flemish Government will give a boost. Then it starts with a new EV premium, where you can receive up to 5,000 euros back when you purchase a new or used electric car. Please note, however, as not all EVs are eligible.

Conditions for new EVs

For example, the conditions and the amount of the premium differ depending on whether you buy a new or used EV. To get started with the new cars, you need to consider a maximum purchase price of 40,000 euros. That 40,000 euros includes everything from VAT to even the options of the car, so if you exceed that amount with some extra equipment, you are no longer eligible. Discounts are again included, which means that some cars costing more than 40,000 euros may also fall within the limits of the premium in certain circumstances. We have already collected all EVs with a base price of less than 40,000 euros.

If you find the electric car of your dreams for that maximum price, the Flemish Government will reimburse you for part of the purchase price. This concerns a fixed amount decreases by 1,000 euros every year. This is how buyers who sign up in 2024 will receive 5.000 euro will be deposited into their account in 2025 4.000 euro and you can count on a refund in 2026 3.000 euro. That would also be the last year in which you can claim the premium.

Conditions for second-hand EVs

In addition to new EVs, second-hand units are also eligible. The maximum price of 40,000 euros also applies here, although there is an additional condition. This is how the The original catalog value of the car did not exceed 60,000 euros including VAT so cars that were more expensive than that at the time of their first registration are excluded from the premium. In addition, only used EVs are also eligible purchased from an official dealer. You need proof of purchase stating the price in order to claim the premium.

The amount that the Flemish Government reimburses also differs when it concerns a second-hand car. For example, you can count on a deposit of 3.000 euro and afterwards the premium drops by 500 euros every year. Buyers who register in 2025 will therefore receive 2,500 euros, while that will drop further to 2,000 euros in 2026.

Register for the EV premium

To claim the EV premium, a buyer must register via a web application of the Flemish Government. This must be done initially within 90 days after signing the sales agreement. You then also have another 90 days after registering the car to provide the necessary supporting documents, such as the registration certificate. At the time of writing, the web application is not yet online pending the publication of the EV premium in the Belgian Official Gazette, but no worries. Anyone who has previously purchased their electric car will have up to 90 days after that publication.

In addition, there are a number of additional conditions that apply. For example, the premium is: once per person awarded, regardless of how many EVs it purchases during the term. In addition, the registration date of the car may not be until 2024 at the earliest, but this will also include copies that were purchased or ordered from September 25, 2023 accepted. Furthermore, in addition to purely electric cars, there are also cars with an electric drive that uses a hydrogen fuel cell eligible, as long as they fall under the vehicle categories 'M1' (passenger transport), 'N1' (freight transport up to 3.5 tonnes) or 'L7e-C' (heavy micro-city cars).

What about companies?

The EV premium is also available to private individuals also valid for non-profit organizations and providers of shared mobility. The premium amounts there are the same as for private individuals, unless they are large companies. The Flemish Government usually defines this as companies with more than 250 employees, and then the premium is applied to the purchase of a new EV. limited to 3,000 euros regardless of whether it is registered in 2024, 2025 or 2026.