Nowadays, support for USB devices is trivial, but in the late 90s, both the standard and compatibility of these devices was a real mess. At Microsoft they began to support this standard in Windows 98, but that was not exactly a bed of roses.

To achieve this, Microsoft devised a terrifying test. Raymond Chen, a company veteran, told it in an interview on the YouTube channel of one of his former colleagues, Dave Plummer. There he told her the story of “USB cart of death“.

That cart was like an office mail cart, but it was full of USB devices that had to work properly. It had several mice, keyboards, disks, and printers.

They were all daisy-chained through various hubs on three levels. At that time the maximum limit of the standard was 127 devices, but the Microsoft initially worked with 64 chained USB devicesso at Microsoft they decided to create that cart with exactly 64 things connected via USB, and also all those devices unified their connection into a single USB connector that could be connected to any computer.

The thing didn’t end there: curiously, to help manage that cart and move it, one of the connected USB devices was a video game steering wheel with a USB connection that was right in the back so you could “drive” the USB cart of death.

What was done then, Chen explained, was to drive the car to the office of one of the developers on the team working on supporting the USB standard and ask him if he had a test machine. When the developer answered yes, they asked if they could connect something to it to test it.

The test was precisely to use that single USB connector where the entire USB cart of death ended on the test machine. What happened then is that the entire USB infrastructure of the operating system was going crazy seeing those 64 USB devices connected with that type of structure.

From there, whoever was carrying the cart could test, for example, whether a keyboard that was connected or a mouse worked. But in reality they used to do a more brutal test: wait to see how the “Plug & Play” system began to list the devices and load their drivers and then suddenly disconnect that single connector. It then checked whether the system could recover by recognizing that dozens of USB devices had been disconnected while it was installing them.

The name of the cart was well deserved: the usual result when doing this test was the famous Windows blue screen of death. The code that supported the USB standard was fresh out of the oven and there were all kinds of potential conflicts in it that appeared when faced with brutal tests like this.

What was done with that was to connect that cart to the laboratory where all the test machines were. The cart was connected, waited for example five seconds, disconnected and the BSOD appeared with a certain message. Then you went to another machine, but this time you waited seven seconds after connecting the cart and disconnecting it: the BSOD appeared with another error.

This allowed developers debug those errors detecting what had been the cause and correcting that part of the code. That way the system would not hang for that reason the next time, although it could do so for another reason that would then be corrected, and so on until all the errors were resolved.

The scanner that inspired it all

The inspiration, Chen said, came from a disastrous event that became infamous in Microsoft history: the BSOD that occurred during a presentation of a preview version of the Windows 98 operating system.

On April 20, 1998, Bill Gates had to keep his cool like never before. He was at the COMDEX fair, in the middle of the presentation of Windows 98 with Chris Capossela, one of those responsible for the development of this operating system. Capossela was showing how well the “Plug & Play” system worked theoretically, but by connecting a scanner, the system crashed and showed a blue screen of death (BSOD).

Caposella could only utter a “Whoa.” The public began to laugh and applaud. Bill Gates, in a suit, laughed as if it were no big deal. “This must be why we’re not selling Windows 98 yet,” Bill explained. His subordinate, visibly nervous of him, smiled and replied “of course.”

Now we know more about history. One of the members of that team made a revealing comment in that equally striking video from a few days ago that we talked about previously. PatrickM, who worked on developing support for USB, FireWire and Bluetooth and was at Microsoft for 18 years, told what had happened.

“The Comdex BSOD was caused by a hot dog scanner that we hadn’t tested in the lab. We had checked another scanner on that version of the operating system, but they didn’t take it, instead they went to Fry’s and bought one off the shelf. The scanner triggered the “overcurrent” exception as it reported as “bus powered” but attempted to request more than the 500mA that a “bus powered” device could request. That scanner returned and was mounted on an infantry helmet of the World War II that BradCarp brought to Windows WAR theaters for the remainder of the product cycle.”

That disaster ended up helping to create that “testing environment” of the USB cart of death, and without a doubt that helped to improve the support and compatibility of a standard that, yes, It continued to cause problems for many years with that Plug & Play system (in this context, something like “Plug & Play”) which ended up being the subject of many jokes and renamed Plug & Pray (“Plug & Pray”).

