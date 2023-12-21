Home Alone, the iconic 1990 film directed by Chris Columbus, has left an indelible mark as a classic comedy and holiday favorite. Beyond Kevin's clever tricks, the film explores the true meaning of family and the importance of empathy during the holidays.

The film has raised the question: How wealthy were the McCallister family, Kevin's (Macaulay Culkin) parents? The renowned medium The New York Times conducted an investigation with the collaboration of economists and people linked to the film to reveal the answer.

The Times study reveals that The key to determining the McCallister fortune lies in their residence, located at 671 Lincoln Avenue in the exclusive Chicago suburb of Winnetka. According to the media, in 1990, Only 1 percent of the population could afford a home in that location, being a clear indicator of the prosperity of the family.

“The economists concluded that the McCallisters spent no more than 30 percent of their income on housing. According to the study, the house would be affordable for a household with an income of $305,000 in 1990 (equivalent to about $665,000 in 2022). This discovery sheds light on the family's solid financial position at that time,” mentions the Times.

The Times investigation also resolved the mystery about the occupations of Kevin's parents. People say that the mother was probably a fashion designer, based on the mannequins present in the film. On the other hand, the father was identified as a businessman.

