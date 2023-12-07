El Hormiguero has had the honor of receiving one of the most popular and beloved performers in our country: Malena Alterio. The actress has returned to the program on the occasion of the recent premiere of her latest film: Nobody Sleeps.

Malena steps into the shoes of a woman who unfairly loses her job and reinvents herself by becoming a taxi driver. Her brilliant performance has led her to be nominated for the Goya Award, the Feroz Awards and the Forqué Awards for best female performer.

Malena Alterio has talked about her beginnings and recalled her bad experience in one of her first castings. She had gone with all the enthusiasm in the world, but, suddenly, one of those in charge of selecting the actors told her: “You, get out.”

In addition, the actress has remembered her beautiful and intense time in Here there is no one who lives. Malena continues to be very surprised that, twenty years after her premiere, there are people who continue to discover her. And Bethlehem is a lot of Bethlehem!

Malena Alterio has once again been generous, funny and brilliant during her interview. This was the first time she went to the program alone and she showed that we could be listening to just her for hours. Play the video above and enjoy the entire interview!