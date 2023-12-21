The party in El Hormiguero has been led by Bertín Osborne. The singer visited Pablo Motos to talk about his new album while he enjoyed a spectacular night with the presenter and the ants.

As soon as he entered the set, the guest said that he had a surprise prepared. The artist has shown all viewers a photograph that he has with Pablo from 42 years ago: “What a document!” He exclaimed.

Furthermore, shortly after taking his seat, the presenter challenged him to sing the Christmas carol he had invented live. He has not only accepted the challenge, but has made the entire audience dance with how catchy the song is.

We have also had the opportunity to put our hands on our heads learning about some of the “forbidden pranks” he has played on his friends… One of them he even sent to the hospital!