The screenwriter of Toy Story 3Michael Arndt, has explained that the first original ending of Toy Story 3 It was going to have a much more comical and eventful ending. Among the almost incinerated toys and Andy saying goodbye to them while giving them to Bonnie before leaving for university, the third installment is remembered for having a deeply emotional ending that paid tribute to the saga. The film contains many funny moments, but what truly endures from its legacy is its ending, which was a perfect closing to one of Pixar's best films.

The initial ending of Toy Story 3 was more comical, but abandoned the emotion of the original

Although the franchise has since continued with two more sequels, including the upcoming Toy Story 5it seems like the series could have taken a different turn if the team had opted for this alternative ending.

So he said Michael Arndt what was going to be:

At the end of the movie they realized that Andy He was leaving for college in about ten minutes and they didn't have time to get home. To get there they decide to take a car, a motorcycle and a toy plane. When everyone got into their respective vehicles, they realized that they controlled vehicles different from their own. In the end it's all sort of a comedic race to the finish where you have the clock against you, while Andy is about to leave for college. Toys crash Andy's room just as he goes up the stairs, and finds his toys there before leaving.

The original ending Arndt describes sounds fun, as the toys race against the clock to catch up with Andy they have to deal with the chaos of their toy vehicles. This is an ending that could be funnier, but would nullify all the emotional weight seen in the final cut.

The end of Toy Story 3 It works because it is Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the other toys reconciled with what it means to be a toy. This includes facing his own death in the incinerator and having to separate from Andy even after all the years they spent together, making him happy and being there for him under any circumstances. Instead of that Andy just packed them up to go to college.they must say goodbye and find a new purpose, as now they will make Bonnie happy and be there for her.

