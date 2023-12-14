Yes, a VW Bora with 852,044 km on the clock. That was still really possible back then.

Do you remember the VW Bora? That was a Golf sedan, but with a different front. It was especially special that you also had a Bora Variant, IN ADDITION to the Golf Variant. Initially, the Bora Variant was intended to have a more C-Class-esque rear.

Unfortunately that didn't happen. To keep production costs within limits, it was almost identical to that of the Golf Variant. The Volkswagen Bora Variant did retain its different nose. In terms of equipment, the Bora was more luxurious and the engines were more powerful. Check out our VW Bora special if you want to know everything about this car.

Driven a lot

The car you are in in the photos is one of those. It is a VW Bora Variant with the famous 1.9 TDI with red D and red I. In that period, this still meant that you had a pump injector under the hood. This is normally good for 130 hp, but this one has a little more. That's because the turbocharger from the 'ARL' version has been installed (you know, the 150 hp version where the T was also red). It was then chipped at Digicar to achieve a power of 174 hp. Enough to get around in the Netherlands.

That is also the case with this VW Bora Variant, because there is very cattlel rode along. The odometer now stands at 852,044 km. The owner in question bought the car in 2010 with 220,000 km on the clock. He then drove it every day from Zutphen to Amsterdam. And back again. This commute has enabled him to drive an additional 632,046 km in 11 years.

The car is nicely decorated. There are screens in the back for the kids on the road (there used to be no iPads) and real Recaro sports seats. There are also a few exterior embellishments, such as the lowering, tow bar, rear spoiler, sporty grille and oval exhaust. The wheels seem to us to come from a Seat Toledo from the same period.

Price VW Bora with 852,044 km

Despite the fully galvanized body, there is still quite a bit of rust visible. In the case of the tailgate, this is mainly due to the dirt that retains water at the bottom left window frame. On the front it is a typical case of removing the logo. But yes, this VW Bora has run 852,044 km, so is it allowed?

Now the question remains: should you (want to) buy this? The mileage is not nothing and you can also find cheap copies with half a million LESS on the clock. That said, this is a very well made one that has apparently been well taken care of. The minimum price of 1,500 euros seems very optimistic to us, but if you have to cover a lot of kilometers for a year, it is fun to see how far you can get.

