This is the leap in graphic evolution between Xbox One and the next gen.

There are many video games that have been maintained over the years and one of them is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, one of the best RPGs of all time. The truth is since its launch on Xbox One, the developers have been adding updates and, at the same time, the adaptation of this installment for the next-gen has been carried out. This means that graphically it has improved a lot and it can be seen with the naked eye if we compare each of the versions.

Luckily, there are already followers making these types of comparisons that help us realize how much The Witcher III has progressed on a general level, this being one of the reasons why it has aged so well since 2015. Without further ado, in the following information We leave you the video with the changes that can be seen from these versions.

This is what The Witcher 3 graphics look like on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

The video published by the YouTube channel One Surprise shows several scenes where you can see Geralt of Rivia executing actions or in different scenarios. The first thing that catches your attention is the lighting, which changes radically from one console to another. On Xbox One, the light is flatter and less realistic, while on Xbox Series On Xbox Series S, the lighting is also considerably better than on Xbox One, but does not exceed the quality of the Xbox Series X version.

Another aspect that changes a lot is the textures, which are the details seen on the surfaces of objects and characters. As for the Xbox One version, the textures are seen with less detail, while on Xbox Series They are sharper and more definedwhich makes the game look much more immersive than the previous generation of consoles.

As you can see, there is a big difference between the graphics of Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series the new generation of consoles It offers superior graphic quality that improves the gaming experience.

