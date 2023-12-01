When Sony launched its PS5, we all realized something: it was huge. Its design was elegant, silent and attractive, but the volume it occupies is much higher than that of a much shallower Xbox Series being very big. A user, fed up with that problem, did what Sony couldn’t (or wouldn’t): make it super compact.

Honey, I shrank the PS5. One of the people responsible for the YouTube channel Not From Concentrate (NFC) shows in a new video how he and his team have achieved something amazing: noticeably compacting the PS5 so that it fits in a much smaller chassis than that of the original console. . It is an increasingly popular practice among technology fans, as demonstrated by that miniaturization of the Mac mini that we saw recently.

Miniaturizing is our thing. This channel has been demonstrating for some time precisely how it is possible to reduce the size of PCs. To do this, they use cutting-edge CAD milling machines and 3D printers with which they achieve fantastic results.

Font included. Despite the size – which is only slightly larger than its motherboard – they have managed to integrate the power supply into this design. That imposed an extra expense, because the source used, the 250W HDPlex GaN, costs almost a third of the PS5 in its digital edition.

And what about ventilation? Precisely the size of the PS5 was due to its cooling needs. The guys at NFC have managed to solve it with a new heatsink and a 120 mm fan from Noctua that also require an extra investment of $130 but allow for that low-profile solution.

Temperatures under control. Despite that size, the NFC design is surprisingly quiet, but it also keeps temperatures at bay: it is barely a couple of degrees warmer than the original Sony console, even when we are enjoying intensive games.

Electronics as an ally. In addition to the milling and 3D printing machines, the team members used their knowledge of electronics to manage issues such as cooling or physical control buttons.

But no Blu-ray drive. The only sacrifice they had to make to achieve that size was not including the optical drive, which can continue to be used thanks to a mechanism that maintains the unit-console pairing required by Sony’s DRM system. The cost and effort is of course important compared to a conventional PS5, but the result is, to say the least, surprising.

