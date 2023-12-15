loading…

School teacher in the US, Benjamin Reese, threatened to behead his students who objected to the display of the Israeli flag in the classroom. Photo/via CNN

WASHINGTON – A school teacher in the United States (US) was arrested by police after chasing and threatening to behead his students for criticizing the flag Israel displayed in the classroom.

Benjamin Reese (51), a teacher at Warner Robins Middle School in Houston County, Georgia, USA, was arrested on various charges, including child cruelty.

Robins made horrific threats against one of his 7th grade students over comments he made about the Israeli flag in the classroom.

Reese was arrested last Friday and charged with Felony Terrorist Threats and Acts and Misdemeanor Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree.

He was released on bail on Sunday, two days after his arrest.

The Houston County School District issued a statement to WGXA News saying Reese had not been on campus since Thursday, one day before his arrest.

“All Houston County School District employees are required to follow the Educator's Code of Conduct. If there are violations or allegations of violations, we investigate and respond appropriately,” the district said.

“While we cannot discuss specific personnel matters, we can share that Reese has not been on the Warner Robins Middle School campus since December 7, 2023. The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our number one priority,” continued the statement, which was reported Friday (15/12/2023).

A report by news station 13WMAZ revealed that a female student told her social studies teacher that the Israeli flag she displayed in her classroom offended her, so the teacher cursed at her and threatened to kill her.

The teacher was asked by the student, who was with two of his classmates, why he had an Israeli flag in the classroom.

Reese explained that he was Jewish and had relatives in the occupied country of Israel, and the student responded that he found the flag offensive due to the heavy loss of life of Palestinian civilians in Gaza due to Israel's bombing campaign.

After being labeled “anti-Semitic,” the police report said the students left their classroom only to be chased down the hall by the teacher where he continued to yell at them.

Several witnesses, including another teacher, said they heard Reese say: 'I'm going to have to take your head off!' and other dirty words.

