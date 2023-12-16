The user community is always reporting different bugs that it finds in operating systems like Windows 11, and in this case those from Redmond usually take good note and release an update days or weeks later.

However, one of the most annoying errors that users of Windows 11 For months, there was no solution, until today.

Microsoft has needed a year, three months and two weeks to solve this bug in Windows 11, and it has been causing the file explorer would come to the foreground, even if we were not interacting with it.

The solution to prevent this from happening will be implemented in the cumulative update KB5033375 and will be available in the coming days.

The bug was first reported in October 2022. As we said, when you have the Windows 11 file explorer open and minimized or in the background, at random intervals it comes to the foreground.

This way, if you are browsing the Internet or using any application, the file explorer automatically appears in the foreground.

It is basically a “focus stealer” from the file explorer that can be very annoying, especially if you are giving a presentation or recording a video.

Luckily, in the update note, Microsoft has acknowledged that it has fixed this problem: “This update fixes an issue affecting file explorer windows. When you don't expect it, they appear in the foreground.”