Like practically every year, Xiaomi puts on sale a new version of its smartband, which is undoubtedly the best-selling and which improves little by little, slowly but surely, and it also does so by maintaining a more or less stable price for a long time. several generations.

In addition, a more affordable version has been added to the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 released in 2023, the Active, whose price is less than 30 euros on Amazon but above all it is very cheap on AliExpress, which has it for 22 euros , and that without having the possibility of applying a discount code.

The main difference, beyond the obvious price, is in the sensors, the screen or the battery life, although it must be said that the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active is more than outstanding for its price.

Xiaomi's new economical bracelet is capable of measuring your pulse and blood oxygen level for very little money and with a 14-day battery.

For many users, it has everything they need for everyday life, such as a very bright color touch screen, a battery that lasts almost 14 days at best and also heart rate sensor.

What it does not have is GPS, so although it measures more than 50 different sports, if you want to quantify running or cycling, for example, you will have to connect the bracelet to the GPS of your mobile phone.

It cannot be said that it is a completely unexpected absence, especially since there are few smart bracelets with GPS and those that do have it easily cost more than 100 euros, in a radically different segment than the Xiaomi models.

AliExpress sells it both with shipping from China, the cheapest option, and in AliExpress Plaza, the edition of the store that has all its products in Spanish warehouses. The advantage is obvious, and it is that shipping is much faster and it is normal for you to receive your purchase in a maximum of five business days.

The price in Plaza is somewhat higher, 26 euros, already quite close to Amazon, although as we have mentioned in terms of delivery there are not too many differences between the two stores.

