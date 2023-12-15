Today more than ever, the importance of preservation in the video game industry is evident. This issue becomes relevant every time it is announced that a title will no longer be sold and will be inaccessible, even for the people who bought it. The list grows every year, and now it has been confirmed that a Ubisoft game will disappear.

According to reports, The Crew, a driving title that implemented multiplayer elements reminiscent of MMO games, has stopped selling in Steam, PlayStation y Xboxas well as in the Ubisoft store. People who never acquired it lost the opportunity to do so.

Related video: The end of the physical format

The Crew has stopped selling, when will it close its servers?

All video game editions y additional content They are no longer available for purchase, as can be read on the Steam page. The French company has not yet commented on this situation, so the reasons behind this decision are unknown.

Players who purchased The Crew will be able to play until March 31, 2024. After that date, they will close the servers permanently, which means that it will be impossible to access and participate in any of the modalities. We must remember that this proposal received strong criticism for requiring a permanent internet connection.

Although much of the user base moved on to the sequels, the first installment still has a community. According to data from Steam Charts, in the last 24 hours there was a peak of 37 simultaneous players. Of course, the fans are upset by the news.

The Crew stopped being sold on all platforms

“Oh, Ivory Tower. No blog post about the announcement or anything. Great thanks. “Stealth closures never go well,” commented one player in the reviews section. “Always online games must die when a single-player mode is included. After March 2024, everyone who bought it will no longer be able to play it and that is a scam,” said another.

What is The Crew?

The Crew is a multiplayer driving game with a heavy emphasis on social interaction. Players could explore a vast open world and participate in activities to earn rewards such as new cars and upgrades.

This Ubisoft-developed title Ivory Tower debuted in 2014 to mixed reviews from press and players. Currently, it has an average score of 61 on the Metacritic portal.

The Crew was far from the favorite release of 2014

But tell us, do you still play this title? Do you regret its closure? Let us read you in the comments.

The Crew was available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Click here to read more news related to the franchise.

Related video: The good, the bad and the meh of The Crew Motorfest

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente