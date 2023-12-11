Every year the German police participate in the ‘Tune it! Safe!’ campaign, which aims to promote the safe pimping of cars. They always choose a tuner who can completely spruce up a current model, including flashing lights. We have already seen everything from Porsche 911 Targas to a BMW M850i ​​in Polizei livery and last year we even saw an EV for the first time in the form of the BMW i4. However, this year’s entry goes one step further.

Transporter, eh?

At the Essen Motor Show the ‘Tune it! Safe!’ campaign car for 2023 was on display and yes: it was a Volkswagen ID. Buzza link. The electric van remained unchanged underneath, but was completely overhauled from the outside by tuner Irmscher. He treated him to a new splitter, side skirts and a spoiler above the tailgate, while the ID. Buzz was lowered three centimeters and fitted with dark 20-inch slippers. The most striking thing, however, is by far the police livery, which follows the striping that is currently used on almost all service vehicles of the German Police.

However, you don’t need much imagination to imagine a Belgian striping on this ID. Buzz to imagine. In our region, the Volkswagen Transporter has been the police car of choice for many years, but at a time when everyone is encouraged to plug in, such a transition may also be on the horizon for our law enforcement services. Then an ID. Buzz like this might be a worthy successor… Complete with lowering and spoiler work, please!